Michael Learns To Rock to play at Resorts World Sentosa

The band is one of Denmark’s most successful music exports.

Michael Learns To Rock is set to return to Singapore once again for their Take Us To Your Heart tour.

The concert will take place at the Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa, on Nov 16.

Tickets are priced from $108 to $198 and will be available for sale from Sept 16 at 10am via Sistic.

One of Denmark’s most successful music exports, Michael Learns To Rock are known for evergreen pop hits such as The Actor (1991), 25 Minutes (1994) and That’s Why You Go Away (1995).

The band last performed here at Our Tampines Hub's Town Square last September to raise funds for Dementia Singapore.

Michael Learns To Rock Take Us To Your Heart Tour

