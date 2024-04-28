Korean band CNBlue rocks Singapore after seven-year hiatus

Korean pop-rock band CNBlue performed for their Singapore fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of their CNBluentity Asia tour on April 27.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium pulsated with electric blue on April 27 as South Korean pop-rock band CNBlue returned to the stage for their first concert here in seven years.

Singapore was the last stop of their CNBluentity Asia tour and saw the band alight the stage with infectious energy and a heartfelt reunion with their fans (affectionately called Boices).

The band – comprising vocalist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk and bassist Lee Jung-shin – opened with a powerful one-two punch of their hit singles Loner and Love, immediately establishing a connection with the audience.

Leader Jung addressed the crowd with a warm "We missed you lah!", reminiscing on the 15 years that have passed since their debut.

The setlist mirrored this sentiment, expertly weaving nostalgic favourites alongside newer tracks, ensuring a night that catered to both longtime fans and those discovering the band's sound.

Ms Hazel Wee, 33, told TNP that the concert was a "milestone" for her after last seeing them live 11 years ago in 2013 when she was a teen.

“I was excited when they announced during the concert they have a new album coming out this year,” she said.

“I hope to see them again in concert really soon.

Ms Liyana Liwarja, 37, shared that she accompanied her friend to the concert but left as a newfound fan of the band.

“I only knew a few songs before this but was very impressed with their performances and fan service, it’s the best I’ve seen at a K-pop concert,” she said.

The band attempted Singlish phrases like ‘steady lah’, and ‘swee lah’ and even acknowledged the heat and humidity here with a relatable ‘buay tahan sia’.

Although this is not new when it comes to K-pop acts that come here, the trio genuinely seemed to relish their newfound vocabulary and incorporated a playful ‘lah’ into Korean phrases as well.

CNBlue members Jung Yong-hwa, Lee Jung-shin and Kang Min-hyuk thank their fans at the end of their concert in Singapore. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Jung, the charismatic frontman, commanded the spotlight with his swagger and powerful vocals, at times flirty and cheeky with his fans, even offering a glimpse of his abs and getting up close and personal with those in the standing pens.

He also milked humorous moments with the interpreter who did a fantastic job keeping up with translating and conveying the band’s tone and humour.

“I don’t know who she is but she needs a raise or to do more of these gigs because she did an awesome job,” said Ms Liwarja.

TNP understands the interpreter for the night is Ms April Kim who also translated for IU’s concert last week.

The concert ended with not one but two encore sessions making the entire duration three-and-a-half hours to the delight of their fans. Even then, the fans did not want to say goodbye.

Despite being on hiatus, CNBlue has proven why they are still a beloved force in the Korean pop-rock scene.