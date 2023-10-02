More Coldplay Singapore concert tickets on sale on Tuesday

Coldplay will be performing at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31.

Those who failed to score tickets to British rock band Coldplay’s Singapore concert next January can try their luck again on Tuesday.

Concert promoter Live Nation announced on Monday that a limited number of extra tickets to the group’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour will go on sale on Tuesday at 10am via the Ticketmaster website and SingPost outlets.

The tickets, priced from $68, will be for all six shows at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31.

These limited tickets are not the cheaper seats dubbed Infinity Tickets, priced at around US$20 (S$27) each, Live Nation told The Straits Times.

The Infinity Tickets will be released at a later date, and each buyer can purchase a maximum of two tickets.

Coldplay’s six concerts were sold out when tickets went on sale in June. The quartet last performed at the National Stadium in 2017 for two nights.

Book it/Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

When: Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, 8pm

Admission: From $68 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets from Tuesday at 10am