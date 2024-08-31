Oasis concert tickets relisted for more than $10k minutes after pre-sale

Oasis has warned fans not to resell or buy resold tickets to their long-awaited reunion concert at secondary sites.

A limited number of people were able to get their hands on the tickets on Aug 30 during the pre-sale, a day ahead of the general sale.

The tickets were priced from £73 (S$125) to £205, while premium packages cost £506.

However, within minutes, the tickets were being relisted at resale sites StubHub and Viagogo, at inflated prices.

The BBC reported that some tickets were being listed online for more than £6,000 (S$10,291) - over 40 times the face value of a standing ticket, prompting complaints from fans and a warning from Oasis.

“We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale. Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets,” the band said, referring to the official ticketing agents.

“Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters.”

Consumer law expert Lisa Webb advised fans not to buy the resale tickets, as they risked being barred from attending the gigs.

“Oasis fans are understandably eager to snap up tickets to the reunion tour, but we’d strongly advise against buying any of the resale tickets currently popping up online at inflated prices,” she told The Guardian.

“Not only is there a chance that some of these listings could be scam attempts, but even legitimate tickets could be cancelled, rendering them invalid, if they are sold outside of the official resale platforms or at above face value,” she added.

Oasis announced this week its long-awaited comeback tour, 15 years after they broke up when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with frontman and brother Liam after a number of public spats.

The highly-anticipated concerts will be held across England, Scotland and Ireland from July to August 2025.

More concerts on “continents outside of Europe later next year,” are also expected, according to a statement posted on Oasis’s website.

The series of concerts are expected to give a multi-million pound boost to the UK’s economy.