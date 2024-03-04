Rihanna performs at Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding party

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth was valued at about $150 billion in February, is throwing India's most lavish pre-wedding party for his youngest son Anant.

The 28-year-old Anant is getting married to Ms Radhika Merchant, the 29-year-old daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, CEO of pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare firm Encore Healthcare.

The pre-wedding festivities started on March 1 with a community feast for the villagers.

Invitation to the extravaganza was extended to at least 1,000 people, including A-list guests such as Mark Zuckerberg, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hillary Clinton and the Bhutan royal family. Chartered flights and make-up artists were also at the guests' disposal.

Taking centre stage at the celebration was Rihanna, who was paid $12 million to perform at the event. She performed her hit songs including Work, Umbrella, Stay and Diamonds.

“Thank you to the Ambani family, I am here tonight to celebrate Anant and Radhika’s wedding. Thank you for inviting me. May God bless your union, and I wish you all the best and congratulations," the star said on stage.

The Anant-Radhika wedding will be on July 12.

The Ambanis spare no expense when it comes to weddings.

In 2018, Beyonce performed at a private party before Isha Ambani's wedding.