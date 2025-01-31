Diners save TungLok chef suffering asthma attack, cardiac arrest on CNY Eve

The chef had an asthma attack in the evening of Jan 28.

TungLok Signatures at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel on Jan 28 was filled with customers gathering with family members for their Chinese New Year reunion dinner.

At about 10pm, a final-year medical student went to the toilet and saw the restaurant's chef slumped on the floor, with a few of his colleagues patting his back.

The chef, who is in his 60s, was struggling to breathe.

The medical student realised the chef was experiencing an asthma attack and got him to use an inhaler.

However, the inhaler did not help alleviate the symptoms and the chef went into cardiac arrest.

The medical student alerted his father and uncle, who are both doctors.

It was the first time the student and 11 other family members had their reunion dinner at the restaurant.

"My father and uncle had to immediately perform CPR until the SCDF arrived," the student told Lianhe Zaobao.

The man was taken to hospital by SCDF personnel about 30 minutes later.

The restaurant manager on Jan 30 said the chef had been discharged from hospital and was recovering well.

As a token of gratitude, the family of 12 was given a special discount for their reunion dinner.