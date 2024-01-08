Seventeen win top honours at 38th Golden Disc Awards

K-pop group Seventeen scored four wins at the 38th Golden Disc Awards, including top prize Album of the Year.

SEOUL – K-pop boy band Seventeen bagged the Album of the Year prize at the 38th Golden Disc Awards on Jan 6 with their EP FML.

The Golden Disc Awards, one of the most prestigious K-pop awards, was held at Jakarta International Stadium in the Indonesian capital on Jan 6.

“We are grateful to have members who work hard. We have continuously shown growth each year at the Golden Disc Awards. We are so proud to receive this top honour today,” said Mingyu of Seventeen during the group’s acceptance speech.

Thanking Carat, the band’s fan community, Mingyu, 26, said: “We will make sure to return soon with a new album that lives up to this title we have earned today.”

Seventeen took home four trophies at the Golden Disc Awards, including Best Album, Best Digital Song (for Super) as well as Best Digital Song for sub-unit BSS’ Fighting.

The 13-member group closed the awards ceremony by performing their 2023 hits Super, Ima-Even If The World Ends Tomorrow and God Of Music.

Less than two years after debuting, K-pop girl group NewJeans nabbed Song of the Year and Best Digital Song with their hit single Ditto.

“2023 has been such an astonishing year for us. We were able to learn so much and we are forever grateful for this,” said NewJeans’ Danielle, 18.

The Australian-South Korean singer added: “Bunnies (NewJeans’ fan community), your love and support have taken us through such a beautiful journey in 2023, and we can’t wait for our next adventure in 2024.”

Hyein of NewJeans kicked off the group’s performance at the ceremony with a solo rendition of Cool With You. The quintet followed up with their dance hit Ditto.

The Rookie Artist Award went to boy band Zerobaseone, which sold more than two million copies of their debut album, and girl group Fifty Fifty, whose single Cupid was a global hit. – THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK