Jan 7 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

A competitive start to the card.

(8) BAIE MOOI is a Canford Cliffs filly making her debut. She represents the Richard Fourie-Alan Greeff team and could score on debut.

More was expected from (7) ALADO’S HABIT last time after a good debut. She is still learning about racing and will win soon enough.

(1) MISS PRIOR is holding her form and can contest the finish again.

(3) FLYING SOLO makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) LEGAL THRILLER is course and distance-suited and can score in a very competitive handicap.

(3) UNION ROSE was a game winner last time and will not go down easily.

(1) AMERICAN DREAM returned to form with an impressive win last time and can follow up under the same tactics, as the Polytrack has suited front runners lately.

(2) GOLD GUNNER is better than his recent runs suggest. Ran in better races than this in 2024 and is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,300m)

There was never much between (1) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE and (4) HAPPY HOLLY on the turf. That was not the case on this surface, however, as Splicethemainbrace gave Happy Holly 8kg and a thorough beating last time over a similar distance at this track. The weight turnaround is only ½kg, so there is no real reason to suggest there will be a different result on this surface.

(3) IGNITETHELIGHT is unbeaten in two starts on the Polytrack and could be the surprise package of the race.

(2) CAN’T SAY NO has not been at her best recently but should earn some money.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) WALKONTHEWILDSIDE was impressive in her debut win. She did not repeat it last time but is still showing signs of inexperience. The extra 200m will help her and she can score again.

(6) ICE CAP is improving and could like this course and distance.

(5) ELUSIVE MATA has improved of late and is not out of it.

(2) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE has well drawn and should fight out the finish.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) MR BELVEDERE was a very easy winner last time when trying the Polytrack. That suggests there are more wins in his tank.

(6) A BIT CHILLY is capable of better than what she has shown lately and is therefore not out of it.

(5) CLAP OF THUNDER is suited to this course and distance and could be a threat.

(4) SON OF ERUPT broke through with an easy win and is capable of further improvement.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) WHATEVER NEXT has not won for some time but has also been unlucky not to succeed recently and could score.

(1) COOL CAT showed vast improvement in his first start since being gelded and can go one better this time.

(6) WILLIAM THE FIRST returned to form with an easy win and could follow up if in the same mood.

(5) PURPLE OPERATOR is better than his last run.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(7) FLIGHT DISPLAY was a good enough winner at Hollywoodbets Durbanville in October. She has won on the Polytrack and can follow up on stable debut.

(6) VOORSMAAKIE is another one to consider.

(4) CANFORD QUEEN has returned to form and could go one better.

(2) LADY ZULTANITE looked an unlucky loser last time and is course and distance suited. She also goes well for jockey Sandile Khathi.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) SWEET NOTHINGS improved on local debut and should make a bold bid in a weak race.

(4) LADY SONATINE ran her best race yet when runner-up last time and should fight out the finish.

(1) ANGEL OF MY HEART is quite capable of contesting the finish in this line-up.

(3) LAUGH TILL I CRY is better than her last run suggests and has a place chance.