Shinee to hold concert in Singapore on March 2

Ticket details for the Mar 2 concert is yet to be released.

Live Nation SG announced on Dec 13 that K-pop band Shinee will be holding a concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2, 2024.

The boyband, which celebrated its 15th anniversary with their fans in May, released dates for their Asia leg of Perfect Illumination – Shinee World VI tour.

They opened the tour in June this year at Seoul's KSPO Dome and went on to Japan, where they performed the Replay act in Saitama, Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo.

Shinee debuted in 2008 and are known for their electro-pop sound.

Four members – Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin – are left in the band, after Jonghyun died in 2017.