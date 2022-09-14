Singer Charlie Puth spotted in Singapore

Netizens posted of their encounters with the 30-year-old in places such as Marina Bay Sands on social media.

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has been spotted out and about in Singapore by his fans.

Netizens on TikTok and Twitter posted of their encounters with the 30-year-old in places such as Marina Bay Sands. One lucky fan even snagged a selfie.

Puth is in town on a regional promotional tour, which includes a private showcase on Friday.

Over the weekend, he posted clips on Instagram Stories which dropped clues to his whereabouts.

In one post, he was in the backseat of a car that went past signs for Tanah Merah and Changi Village.

In another, he showed off some Merli the Merlion merchandise, including a plushie and a bag, and can be heard saying: “So cute.”

Puth, who first went viral on YouTube and released his debut single Marvin Gaye in 2015, will drop his third album, Charlie, on Oct 7.

He has already released four singles from it, including the hit collaboration, Left And Right, with K-pop boy band BTS’ Jungkook, in June.