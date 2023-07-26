Singer Ellie Goulding’s Singapore concert removed from Marina Bay Sands music fest

British pop star Ellie Goulding also cancelled at least one other show, an appearance at Colours Of Ostrava on July 20.

British pop star Ellie Goulding has been removed from the line-up of music acts performing at Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) Where Music Takes Over festival.

The Love Me Like You Do (2015) singer was initially scheduled to stage a concert at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Wednesday night.

MBS has confirmed that those who bought tickets, which start at $138, have been offered refunds. They can also hang on to the tickets for a rescheduled show, although no details or dates have been confirmed.

Goulding also cancelled at least one other show, an appearance at Colours Of Ostrava, a music festival in the Czech Republic held on July 20. An announcement on the music festival’s website included a note from Goulding’s management: “Ellie Goulding is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to fly. She sends her sincere apologies, love and hopes to be back with you all soon.”

She has not addressed the cancellations directly, but posted on Twitter on Tuesday: “I know I don’t need to tell y’all. My most brilliant fans and followers already know. I love you and miss you greatly.”

In late June, several reports in the British media stated that the 36-year-old and her husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, have been spending time apart. The couple married in 2019.

According to Goulding’s website, her next concert will be at a music festival in Finland, Qstock, on Friday.

She played several shows in June, including a set at the Werchter Boutique 2023 festival in Belgium on June 17.

I know I don’t need to tell y’all. My most brilliant fans and followers already know. I love you and miss you greatly xxxxx ❤️💔 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) July 24, 2023

Other performances that are part of MBS’ Where Music Takes Over festival are set to go on as scheduled. These include concerts by American singer Sabrina Carpenter on Thursday and award-winning Latin star J Balvin on Friday.

The festival also included concerts by British band The 1975 on July 18 and 19. The pop-rock quartet made headlines when, during their July 21 set at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, singer Matty Healy’s same-sex kiss and onstage tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws resulted in the cancellation of the entire three-day music event.