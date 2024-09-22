70 S’pore guitarists collaborate on new song

One of the biggest collaborations among Singapore musicians, a 25-minute instrumental track featuring 70 home-grown guitarists, has just been released.

Titled Singapore’s Biggest Guitar Collaboration 2024, it features musicians ranging from veterans such as Rosli Mohalim, the 70-year-old guitarist from hard rock pioneers Sweet Charity, and those who have made a regional impact such as Simon Lai, 39, who plays for Mandopop stars such as Taiwanese pop diva A-mei and home-grown singer JJ Lin.

The song is available on streaming services such as Spotify, while its music video is on YouTube.

Each of the 70 guitarists, who hail from genres such as rock, metal, reggae and jazz, contributed a 20-second solo. The recordings, done at local studio Exuism Record, took place from June to August.

The music video was launched on Sept 17 at a listening session at R&W Bikerz Cornerz, a cafe on Changi Road. At the event, the organisers were also presented with certificates from the Singapore Book Of Records, which recognised the project as the “largest medley of electric guitar music with 70 guitarists”.

The list of musicians includes other prominent members of the guitar community, including live music scene stalwart Randolf Arriola, Moliano Rasmadi from rock veterans Lovehunters, Vinod from vedic metal band Rudra, Suhaimi Subandie from hardcore vets Stompin’ Ground and Sebastian Ho, who has played with Mandopop stars like Stefanie Sun and Kit Chan as well as the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

The youngest musician on the track is 16-year-old Aydrean Skullbanger, who plays on it with his father Bo Skullbanger, 50, from metal band Chugga Ritual.

Described as a passion project, all the musicians, composers and audio engineers involved contributed their time and effort without expecting any monetary compensation.

Says Lai: “This project displays the spirit of Singapore, regardless of race, language or religion. Everyone is involved just for the love of music and guitars.”

The project is the brainchild of guitarist Olly Maguire, who co-produced the song with fellow guitarist Amyr Abadawn, who also did the music arrangement.

Maguire first came up with the idea in 2020 and initially wanted to feature 30 guitarists. The number ballooned to 70 as more guitarists started coming on board.

The 48-year-old says: “We want to prove that guitarists could work together, put aside their egos, and complement each other’s solos.”

Adds Arriola, 59: “There are people here with unquestionable passion, and it is celebrated across ages and cultures. I’m reminded again that this country is so small, yet there are so many amazing, talented people.”

Vinod, 39, says that he was blown away by the virtuosity of his fellow guitarists. “When you listen to the song, you realise that every solo is quite comprehensive - they’re not just simple melodies.”

Rosli, the oldest musician on the project, was determined to record his parts, despite suffering a stroke in late 2021. “I cannot play as fast as I did before, but I did my best,” he says.

The song also includes a contribution from Wynn Irwin, another guitarist who recently had a stroke. Because he is not fully recovered, the producers used his performance from a previously recorded song and added it to Singapore’s Biggest Guitar Collaboration 2024.

Maguire says there are plans to donate royalties and proceeds from the song, which will also be released on CD by American record label Shredguy Records, to a charitable organisation for stroke victims.

The song also features female guitarist Hariati Jackdaw, who has played with bands such as metalcore outfit Heaven Brought Me Hell. The 29-year-old mother of two says: “When I first started playing at about 10 years old, there weren’t that many local female guitarists. But I can definitely say there are more women playing guitar these days.”