Singer JJ Lin meets Bruno Mars at Singapore concert

JJ Lin attended the second night of the Bruno Mars Live In Singapore show.

JJ Lin is clearly a fan of American pop star Bruno Mars.

On April 6, the Singaporean Mandopop star took to Instagram to share a photograph he snapped with Mars, 38, who performed three concerts, on April 3, 5 and 6, at the National Stadium.

“Music connects, love conquers all,” wrote Lin, 43, who attended the second night of the Bruno Mars Live In Singapore show. He also posted a series of reels on his Instagram Stories of himself enjoying the gig.

Videos of the local singer-songwriter dancing and singing throughout the 110-minute performance were shared by concertgoers on TikTok.

One video captured Lin singing along to Home, the beloved National Day Parade song that was made famous by home-grown singer Kit Chan. The anthem was performed by Mars’ keyboardist John Fossitt while Mars was backstage.

Lin shared his love for the Uptown Funk (2014) singer with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wilber Pan, who thanked Lin for gifting him tickets to Mars’ April 3 show on his Instagram Stories on April 4.

Another Mars fan is local actress Julie Tan, who attended his Singapore tour ticketed afterparty at Marquee Singapore on April 6. On April 7, she shared a reel of Mars rocking out with his crew at the Marina Bay Sands nightclub on her Instagram Stories.