Taiwanese singer Tarcy Su to hold a concert in S'pore

Tarcy Su is bringing her Flower Of Life tour to The Star Theatre on June 1.

Local fans of Taiwanese singer Tarcy Su have been waiting for good news for more than 30 years.

Su, 53, is bringing her Flower Of Life tour to The Star Theatre on June 1, marking her first large-scale ticketed concert in Singapore.

With a music career spanning more than three decades since 1990, Su is known for beloved classic songs such as Lemon Tree (1996), Duck (1996) and Fool (1997).

The Mandopop diva with a youthful voice and presence has released 16 albums to date, with the latest launched in 2020 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut.

The highly anticipated album, Every Side Of Me, was released after a 13-year hiatus, and it earned her a Best Mandarin Female Singer nomination at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards in 2021.

She marked the milestone further with her Flower Of Life concert tour, delivering sold-out shows in Taipei in 2020 and Kaohsiung in 2022.

Su took the stage by storm in 2023 on Chinese TV programme Singing With Legends, breathing new life into classic hits with unique interpretations. She released her latest single A-ha in February.

Tarcy Su (Flower of Life) Live In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: June 1, 7pm

Admission: Tickets from $108 to $238 go on general sale at noon on March 12 via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588). The Live Nation pre-sale will be held on March 11 from noon till 11.59pm via livenation.sg