Taylor Swift kicks off MTV's VMAs with win for best pop video

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Pop Video, presented by NSync members (from left) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick, onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept 12, 2023.

NEW YORK - Taylor Swift won the award for best pop music video on Tuesday at MTV’s Video Music Awards, one of several trophies she was competing for as the most-nominated artiste at the star-studded ceremony.

Swift, on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, went into the awards show with a leading 11 nominations. The 33-year-old was competing for artiste of the year in a category filled for the first time with all female musicians from Beyonce to Karol G and Doja Cat.

The video for Swift’s Anti-Hero, a tale of insecurities with a chorus of “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me”, landed the award for best pop video.

The singer appeared thrilled to be handed the VMA Moon Person statuette by members of 1990s boy band NSync.

“I had your dolls!” she said to band members including Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake. “You are pop personified. So to receive this from your golden pop hands, it’s too much.”

Anti-Hero also was in the running for video of the year, a trophy she took home in 2022. This time, she faces competition from Miley Cyrus’s survival anthem Flowers, among others.

The VMA winners are voted on by fans, and the ceremony has become known for unexpected events such as the 2009 episode when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech.

Tuesday night’s scheduled performers included Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Fall Out Boy and Demi Lovato. Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and Colombian pop singer Shakira were set to receive lifetime achievement awards. - REUTERS