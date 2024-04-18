Taylor Swift’s new album allegedly leaked online

Taylor Swift's 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department was reportedly leaked online before its April 19 release. The Black Dog Edition is believed to the the variant that was leaked.

Taylor Swift may need to calm her fans down following news of an alleged leak of The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old American pop star’s highly anticipated 11th studio album is slated to be released on April 19, but Swifties are claiming all 17 songs are already being circulated online. It is believed the variant leaked is The Black Dog Edition, as the 17th bonus track is The Black Dog.

According to The Daily Mail, snippets of the songs credited to the album were being posted on social media on April 17 - reportedly taken from a Google Drive link containing the entire record.

The UK newspaper reported it had seen a screenshot from a Swifties group chat in which a file containing the allegedly leaked album has been shared.

Some fans of the Grammy-winning artiste were divided over whether the songs were authentic or created using artificial intelligence.

Many defended Swfit by creating fake online The Tortured Poets Department links and shaming anyone actively seeking out the leaked songs.

American entertainment portal Us Weekly also reported that X barred users from searching “Taylor Swift leak” on its social media platform.

While it has not been confirmed if the files are legitimate, this would not be the first time one of Swift’s albums found its way online prior to its official debut.

Ahead of her third album Speak Now (2010), lead single Mine was leaked online. Her fifth album 1989 (2014) was shared on the internet four days ahead of its release, and both Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019) were made public 12 hours ahead of its launch dates.