Lorry driver arrested in fatal accident on AYE

A 58-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot after an accident involving a lorry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway on the morning of Dec 28.

The lorry driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligent act.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 11.30am.

The motorcyclist died on the spot, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

Police investigations are ongoing.