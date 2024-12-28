 Lorry driver arrested in fatal accident on AYE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Lorry driver arrested in fatal accident on AYE

The lorry driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligent act.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY READER
Gabrielle Andres for The Straits Times
Dec 28, 2024 06:04 pm

A 58-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot after an accident involving a lorry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway on the morning of Dec 28.

The lorry driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligent act.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 11.30am.

The motorcyclist died on the spot, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore

S'porean passengers suffered minor injuries in Norway bus crash

