School of frock

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (A)

Premiere of Don't Look Up in New York City

Gown: Christian Dior

Pregnancy glow is real. What a triumphant comeback for JLaw, who has been out of the spotlight for the past two years. The luminous mum-to-be dresses her baby bump perfectly in a gold Grecian goddess gown with semi-sheer cape sleeves, imbuing her with that glam Earth Mother vibe.

SANDRA BULLOCK (C+)

Premiere of The Unforgivable in Los Angeles

Jacket: Not known

Catsuit: Stella McCartney

Clutch: Tyler Ellis

"Unforgivable" is actually an apt description, especially regarding the Barbie crotch situation and pant leg hem. A gold sequined catsuit is holiday season-appropriate, but not when it's so saggy. The out-of-place tuxedo jacket is a small mercy though, concealing likely more regretful elements.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA (D+)

The Fashion Awards in London

Coat, catsuit, gloves and boots: Richard Quinn

Chopra dragged her entire garden to the event - which evidently needs pruning. Garish print, bulky coat and a wearer who doesn't have the edge to pull off the excessive fussiness. Head-to-toe florals should've died with Kim Kardashian's infamous couch dress at the 2013 Met Gala.

CINDY BRUNA (D)

The Fashion Awards in London

Coat dress: Richard Quinn

Shoes: Not known

From a bad Richard Quinn to a worse - if that is even possible. The only way to survive this is to see the comedy and entertainment in the fact that a grown woman is wearing a ruffled red baby bonnet. And have you ever seen quarterback shoulders and sleeves that aggressively bonkers?

BILLIE EILISH (F)

Variety's Music Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles

Coat, shirt, pants and shoes: Not known

I'm getting whiplash keeping up with Eilish going from blonde pin-up bombshell to... whatever this is. Bundling up in such an unflattering baggy burgundy ensemble is giving me serious deja vu of her former style playbook, and we're back at square one. Is there no hope for her after all?