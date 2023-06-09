Jamie Chua flaunts walk-in wardrobe while getting ready for cocktail party

When local socialite Jamie Chua shared a short Instagram clip of her getting ready for a cocktail party, no one commented too much on her black feathered dress or heels.

Instead, all eyes and “wows” were on the 700 sq ft walk-in wardrobe that she was darting in and out of.

There was a mini-room dedicated to her swanky collection of luxury bags – that come in almost every colour, a display cabinet replete with jewellery, and, of course, a section showcasing her endless collection of footwear.

A truly “dream closet” said one Instagram user.

"I can't wait to see your closet tour," another said.

Well, the 49-year-old seems to have already provided such a tour in a YouTube video about a month ago.

The 20-minute clip provides an inside look into her lavish vanity room, specifically her luxury jacket collection, which frankly, is a sight to behold.

"This is definitely one of my favourite spaces in my house, and I'm excited to finally show you guys this special place," she says in the video, adding that she spends roughly four hours a day in her vanity room.

The designer jackets are neatly arranged by brands, so there's a section for Yves Saint Laurent, another for Dior and so on.

A number of display shelves are where Chua keeps her accessories – from wallets, candles and perfume, while drawers hold her hair accessories, from tiaras to fancy headbands.

"You name it, I got it," Jamie says.