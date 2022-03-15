90s "it girl" Ann Kok returning with new TV drama after four years

After a four-year hiatus, local actress Ann Kok is set to return on the TV screen.

The 49-year-old, whose last TV drama was Hello From The Other Side in 2019, will take on a role in the new 130-episode series What's Wrong Doctor?.

The story portrays the relationship between doctors and patients, with Kok playing a head nurse caught in a complicated relationship with characters played by actors Chen Hanwei and Shaun Chen.

This is her ninth time working with Hanwei since their first collaboration over 20 years ago.

They've worked in dramas such as Heavenly Ghost Catcher (1995), The Morning Express (1995), Daddy at Home (2009) and It Takes 2 (2012).

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Kok said it was a joy to be acting again with Hanwei as they can openly discuss their roles with ease.

"Shaun and I had fewer scenes together in our previous dramas and he's rather quiet, but both of them are very dedicated to their work," said Kok of her co-stars.

The drama, which also stars Zhang Zetong, Gini Chang, Sheryl Ang and Herman Keh, will begin filming in April.