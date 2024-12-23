SP students aiming to teach migrant workers powerlifting end up 'observing'

Migrant workers Parshotam (left) and Shanramohan Dhanamohan lifting during a workshop on powerlifting by Singapore Polytechnic and MOM’s Ace Group.

When students from Singapore Polytechnic’s Strength Athletics Club visited a migrant worker dormitory, they hoped to raise awareness on the benefits of powerlifting and perhaps even correct some of the lifting techniques.

When they arrived at the dorm at PPT Lodge 1A, Seletar North Link, they instead found a brotherhood of men, all seemingly well-versed in the sport and leveraging one another’s skills and stretching their limits.

Chemical engineering student Danish Irfan, 19, who was among the trainers for the session, said he was amazed to see the level of camaraderie among the workers.

“I came in expecting to do a lot of corrections on posturing and technique. But I was amazed at how seasoned many of them were, and found myself observing more than showing,” he said.

Powerlifting focuses on lifting the most weight possible in three lifts: bench press, squat and deadlift, while weightlifting focuses on lifting weights quickly and with proper technique in two lifts: the snatch and clean and jerk.

The workshop on Dec 8 was co-organised by the Ace Group, a division under the Ministry of Manpower to safeguard the well-being of the migrant workforce, in the lead-up to International Migrants Day.

Among the rows of blocks, one room on the ground floor housed several exercise machines, dumbbells and bench press equipment.

The well-equipped ad hoc gymnasium is a result of several years of savings by workers who wished to seriously pursue their passion for exercise and powerlifting.

Leading the men was migrant worker Parshotam, 35, who hails from Punjab.

Muscular and imposing, Mr Parshotam is an avid sportsman, trained in the art of mud-wrestling since childhood. He also enjoys cricket and kabaddi, and once represented India’s national wrestling team at school level.

“I wanted to share my fitness knowledge with my brothers here,” he told tabla! “I have many students in India, and I see many of the guys here as my students also.”

Along with Mr Parshotam, dormmate Shanramohan Dhanamohan, 31, guides his compatriots with exercising and diet regimens.

“Many of us start work in the morning and reach our dorms around 7pm. Sometimes we also have night duty. But we work out whenever we can, however late it may be,” said Mr Dhanamohan, who deadlifted 200kg – his personal best – during the workshop.

Mr Dhanamohan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said that unlike most fitness enthusiasts, he and his fellow workers are not able to adhere to customised, healthy diets.

Nevertheless, “being both flexible and disciplined is key”, he said when asked what advice he gives to his dormmates.

Dorm resident K. Mahendhar Babu said he enjoyed the workshop conducted by the poly students. “This session was a way to break stereotypes about migrant workers like us,” said Mr Babu, who has worked in Singapore for 12 years and is a fire protection engineer.

“In public, there is no opportunity for us to interact with such students. I often wonder what their lifestyle is like, and if they would speak with us.

“During the workshop, it felt like we were all the same, motivating one another to do our best.”

Mr Martin Koh, deputy chief of MOM’s Ace Group, said the workshop was part of a series of recreational activities that have led to the formation of bonds between migrant workers and the local community.

“The powerlifting event, led by Singapore Polytechnic students, is an example of a shared passion which brought the students and migrant workers together,” he said.

“This year, we are heartened to see several youth-led initiatives such as a frisbee tournament, a kitemaking workshop and a tour to Gardens by the Bay between youths and migrant workers. We hope more will step forward to join us in raising awareness and appreciation of our migrant community’s contributions.”