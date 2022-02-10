 Actor Lee Byung-hun and wife Lee Min-jung test positive, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actor Lee Byung-hun and wife Lee Min-jung test positive

Celebrity couple Lee Byung-hun (left) and Lee Min-jung have both tested positive for Covid-19.PHOTOS: LEE BYUNG-HUN/INSTAGRAM, LEE MIN-JUNG/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Feb 10, 2022 03:56 pm

SEOUL - Celebrity couple Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The K-drama king's agency, BH Entertainment, said on Wednesday (Feb 9) he had tested positive on Monday and is quarantined at home.

It added that the 51-year-old had already received the booster shot of the vaccine and "currently, there is no problem with his health".

His 38-year-old actress wife (Once Again, 2020) was tested as a close contact while she was in quarantine, according to a source from her management agency, MSteam Entertainment.

It added: "The test result came back positive, so she is continuing to stay in quarantine."

Lee Byung-hun, who played the memorable role of Front Man in K-drama Squid Game (2021), had to halt filming on his upcoming project, blockbuster series Our Blues.

According to entertainment website Soompi, a source from production company Studio Dragon said: "The production team immediately stopped filming and all members of the cast and crew underwent testing and received negative results."

The drama, set in Jeju Island, also stars Shin Min-a and Cha Seung-won. It was set to air on April 2 but may now be delayed.

