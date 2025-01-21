SCDF officer who received Long Service Medal faces drug consumption charge

Rahul Tay Abdullah, 50, was a medical certification team tester with SCDF when he received the medal in 2022.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer, who received a Long Service Medal recently, allegedly consumed methamphetamine.

Rahul Tay Abdullah, 50, who was a medical certification team tester with SCDF when he received the medal in 2022, was charged in court on Jan 13 and is now accused of consuming the drug on or before Aug 7, 2024.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Jan 21, an SCDF spokesperson said that Tay was working in a non-frontline vocation at the time of his alleged offence.

“(He) was found to have tested positive for drug consumption during a routine urine test (the agency conducted) in August 2024,” the spokesperson added.

Tay was referred to Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations. He has since been suspended.

SCDF expects all its officers to uphold exemplary standards of professionalism, conduct and discipline at all times.

Officers who are found guilty by the courts, will face public service disciplinary action and will be liable for punishments which may include dismissal from service.

The spokesperson said that SCDF is unable to comment further as court proceedings are ongoing.

Tay’s case will be mentioned again in court on Feb 10.

For drug consumption, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $20,000.