 Actress Linda Chung gives birth to third child, a girl named Anika Linda, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Actress Linda Chung gives birth to third child, a girl named Anika Linda

Actress Linda Chung gives birth to third child, a girl named Anika Linda
Linda Chung and her chiropractor husband Jeremy Leung already have a daughter Kelly, six, and son Jared, four.PHOTOS: LINDA CHUNG/FACEBOOK, LINDA CHUNG/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Oct 28, 2022 08:30 am

HONG KONG – Former TVB actress Linda Chung is now a mum of three.

The 38-year-old announced the birth of her third child, a girl, on Facebook and Instagram on Thursday with a series of photos.

In one photo, she is seen kissing the forehead of the newborn, while in another, the baby, dressed in pink, is sleeping. A third photo shows five hands, presumably that of her entire family.

The Canada-born star and her chiropractor husband Jeremy Leung, who is 13 years her senior, already have a daughter Kelly, six, and son Jared, four.

“We’d like to introduce our newest family member, Anika Linda Leung,” she wrote in the caption.

“We are officially a family of five now,” she said, adding the emojis of a pig, mouse, monkey, dog and tiger to represent the animals of the Chinese zodiac signs.

Donnie Yen in Come Back Home.
Movies

Movie review: Come Back Home (PG13)

Related Stories

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in The Good Nurse

Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo is an Internet sensation with Balenciaga X Adidas fashion shoot

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu get married with more than 4,000 fans watching via livestream

Chung apologised for not posting earlier, as they “wanted to be fully present during this special time”, and revealed the weight of the baby as 7 pounds 8 ounces (3.4kg).

She added the hashtags #7lbs8oz, #LibraTiger and #positivehomebirth.

Congratulations poured in on Instagram in the comment section from celebrity pals such as Fala Chen, Aimee Chan, Gloria Tang and Gigi Lai, with the post garnering more than 52,000 likes in five hours.

More On This Topic
Former TVB actress Linda Chung reveals she was bullied on set
Hong Kong's Linda Chung misses out on Best Actress award for 11th time

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

actorsbabiessocial mediahong kong