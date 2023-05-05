Blast from the past: Fiona Xie shows off her still-svelte figure in skimpy black outfit
Almost like a blast from the past.
Some 20 years ago, Fiona Xie set men’s hearts aflutter while running down the street in a blue bikini in a scene from TV drama The Champion.
The local actress hasn’t been in the limelight as much over the last few years, but may have sent a very fond reminder to her fans in a recent Instagram post.
Xie, 41, shared a sultry shot of herself in a revealing black outfit, posing against a tattered green wall.
"Bringing fierce, daring and unapologetically bold designs to the streets of New York… turning heads and breaking rules," she wrote.
The outfit, featuring a unique halter top with cut-outs over the chest, showed off Xie’s bosom and svelte figure.
Yes, that figure is still svelte.
So far, the post has gotten a fair bit of attention – over 12,000 likes in a day.
In 2005, Xie was voted as sexiest woman in the "FHM Top 100 Sexiest Women Singapore" list.
Regarded as one of Mediacorp's Seven Princesses, Xie was a prominent face in various Mediacorp dramas in the 2000s.
More recently, she starred in the hit Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians (2019) as Kitty Pong.
