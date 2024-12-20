Dec 21 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

With natural improvement likely, (8) CRONUS might get the better of that rival this time.

(2) VIBE SA has been runner-up in 8 of his 10 starts, including last time out at Turffontein over a similar distance.

(7) CRESCENDO is a What A Winter colt making his debut and could be a threat.

(10) PAGE BOY has only had the one run and is returning from a break but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) PRETTY PRECIOUS is consistent and threatening to win.

(9) FLIGHT OF A CONDOR ran well on debut and could go one better.

Newcomers (13) GREEN EXTREME and (14) TRAIL RUNNER represent trainers who often win with first-timers.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) GARLANDSOFGREENERY has the ability to quicken and has had fewer runs than her rival, so may have more scope for improvement.

(4) BOSUM BUDDY will not go down easily. She is in good form and her fitness is guaranteed.

(5) VALIEVA could earn.

(2) SORCERESS SUPREME has not shown her best of late but could get involved with the finish.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(3) THE MERCIFUL has improved since blinkers were removed and could be ready for a win.

(4) MISHRAH ran an improved race when behind rival The Merciful but has room for improvement and could at least get closer.

(5) SANTIAGO’S PRIDE is clearly a lot better than his last run would suggest and he would not be a surprise winner.

(2) MO MENT did not run badly in his last two starts and is not out of it.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) RED MAPLE was behind (2) GOOD COUNCIL last time but she may well turn the tables with that rival at this course and with a significant weight adjustment.

(3) THUNEE PLAYA is very game and will not go down without a fight.

(4) SECOND BASE has struggled of late but is also capable of getting involved in the finish.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(2) SWING UPON A STAR has not won for some time. He got close to winning last time and could go one better this time at the same course.

(5) KING OF VENUS is in really good form.

(1) DREAMLAND needed his last run and could be the surprise package.

(4) PASSAGE OF POWER was a well-backed winner last time and can follow up.

Race 7 (1,475m)

(12) CAPTAINOFTHEGREEN, the likely favourite, has struck a purple patch of form just in time for this. A recently completed hat-trick of victories can turn into a four-bagger.

It has been hard to pin a distance for (13) POMODORO’S JET and he is consistent and quite capable of winning this.

(14) RADICCHIO has won his last three starts and quickened nicely when winning on local debut.

(19) THE AFRICA HOUSE is in good form and definitely not out of it.

Race 8 (1,475m)

(5) CONFEDERATE should make a bold bid at winning. Gelding seems to have worked and he quickened nicely to win his last outing.

(7) COUNT INVICTO was a couple of lengths behind Confederate last time but is weighted to get his revenge.

(4) WARHAWK BOMBER is consistent and can be competitive again.

(3) JURY’S OUT does not seem an easy ride but is not out of it.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(2) PROFESSOR SNAPE has not been at his best for some time but his merit rating has dropped significantly and he could pop up and score.

(7) ONE MORE STAR got out of the maiden ranks last time but should have more to offer.

(8) GUY ALEXANDER is much improved and can earn.

(5) DARK SILVER was not disgraced last time and has a winning chance.