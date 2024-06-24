Bryan Wong cooks and delivers nasi lemak to fans

Ten of Bryan Wong's fans got to try his home-made nasi lemak on Hari Raya Haji (June 17).

While some celebrities have fan meets, local host-actor Bryan Wong cooked and delivered nasi lemak to his followers.

The 53-year-old shared an Instagram Reel of himself lovingly preparing the local dish and spending hours delivering the meals to 10 of his fans from Bedok to Sengkang, Hougang and Punggol.

While doing an Instagram livestream, several netizens lamented that they could only watch him cook and not taste his cooking.

Wong then decided to ask some questions during his livestream and said those who could answer correctly would be able to try his food.

He started preparing the nasi lemak bright and early on Hari Raya Haji (June 17) at 6.30am before driving the packed food to his fans.

Each package contained coconut rice, a fried chicken drumstick, an omelette, crispy anchovies, a slice of cucumber and sambal, which were meticulously placed on a banana leaf. He even signed his name with a heart on the container.

His fans were delighted to receive their packed meals from Wong and take photos with him.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on June 22, Wong said he was happy to finally meet his long-time fans with whom he interacted online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He considers himself a confident cook and added that his friends and family enjoy the dishes he makes, including steak, pasta, curry chicken and Hainanese chicken rice.

Opening a small restaurant "providing high-quality services, delicious food and a happy atmosphere", has been his life-long dream.

"I would be the chef and leader," he said.