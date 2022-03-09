Christopher Lee, Gurmit Singh alert fans to fake social media accounts

It seems like the scammers are not giving up, as three more local celebrities alerted their fans in the past week to fake social media accounts in their names.

Actor Christopher Lee, 50, who won Best Actor in a Mini-series or Television Film at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in October, posted a screenshot of a fake account on March 2. He wrote in Chinese: "Please be careful. There are so many shameless people."

Many seem to have been duped, as there were more than 5,000 followers for the fake account.

Lee's wife, actress Fann Wong, whose likeness has been misused in the past to promote products, reacted to his post by writing: "Angry lah". Actor Cavin Soh wrote: "Outrageous".

Soh, the host of cooking competition King Of Culinary 2 (2020), later found himself victimised. The 51-year-old posted a screenshot of a fake account on Sunday and asked people to "(stay) away please".

There were more than 1,200 followers of this fraudulent account, which claimed to be Soh's private account.

The latest celebrity to be hit is Gurmit Singh, who posted a screenshot of a fake account on Tuesday (March 8).

The Phua Chu Kang actor wrote: "Please note that this is not my Instagram account. Either someone who looks exactly like me and has the exact same name or a scammer. Be careful."

A fan suggested that Singh could get his Instagram account verified with a blue tick so that fans would know which is the real deal.

The 56-year-old actor thanked the fan and said he would do so.