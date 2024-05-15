 Diversion of Jurong bus services 99, 193, 242, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Diversion of Jurong bus services 99, 193, 242

A section of Jurong West Avenue 4 (between Jurong West Street 75 and Jurong West Street 72) will be affected.PHOTO: GOOGLE
May 15, 2024 11:44 am

Between May 17 and Oct 15, a section of Jurong West Avenue 4 (between Jurong West Street 72 and 75) will be closed due to the construction of Jurong Region Line.

The seventh MRT line, which is meant to serve the western part of Singapore, will improve connectivity of the region – including key areas such as Nanyang Technological University and Jurong Industrial Estate – and support the development of Jurong.

The area is set to be the largest commercial hub outside the Central Business District.

Bus services 99, 193 and 242 will be re-routed between 11pm and the last service daily because of the road closure.

Services 99 and 193 will skip the bus stops at Block 673C and Block 734A carpark on Jurong West Avenue 4 and the bus stop at West Grove Primary School on Jurong West Street 75.

Bus service 242 will skip the bus stops at Block 673C and Block 734A carpark on Jurong West Avenue 4.

The routes for the bus services between the first service to 10.59pm remain unchanged. 

