Christopher Lee, Xixi Lim nominated for Asian Television Awards

A number of home-grown actors are in the running for accolades at the upcoming Asian Television Awards in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov 29 and 30.

Christopher Lee is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the local crime thriller Kill Sera Sera. He will compete against his younger brother Frederick Lee, who is nominated for the Taiwanese television movie Night Blindness.

There are six other nominees, including Thai idols Sea Tawinan Anukoolprasert and Khaotung Thanawat Ratanakitpaisan, who are nominated for boys’ love series Last Twilight and Only Friends respectively.

This is not the first time the Malaysia-born Lee brothers are being pitted against each other. Both of them are vying for Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film at Taiwan’s upcoming Golden Bell Awards on Oct 19.

Other notable nods for Singaporean stars include Mediacorp artistes Bryan Wong and Jernelle Oh, as well as Singaporean talent Darren Lim and Xixi Lim. They are all up for the Best Entertainment Presenter award.

Oh and Xixi Lim have been nominated for hosting Mediacorp’s online entertainment variety show #JustSwipeLah. Wong has been nominated for the culinary programme Makan On Wheels, while Darren Lim has been given a nod for hosting the China episode of the infotainment food programme Wartime Food.

Four other groups of nominees from Taiwan, China and Mongolia are also competing in the category.

Mediacorp actress Fang Rong is up for Best Leading Female Performance – Digital for the period drama Last Madame: Sisters Of The Night.

She will be competing against Hong Kong actress Jessica Hsuan, who is nominated for Kill Sera Sera; Chinese period drama The Legend Of Heroes – Hot Blooded’s leading lady Bao Shang’en; and Filipino actress Julia Barretto in the cross-cultural romance Secret Ingredient.

Local programmes nabbed 55 nominations at the 29th Asian Television Awards, which recognises programming and production excellence in the Asian television industry.