Wonderland, A Year Of No Significance win at Golden Rooster Awards

Two Singaporean films have shone at the Golden Rooster Awards in China.

Chai Yee Wei’s Wonderland and Kelvin Tong’s A Year Of No Significance were named “Most Anticipated Chinese-Language Films” at the 37th edition of the Golden Rooster Awards.

The awards were part of the prestigious China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival held in Xiamen, Fujian, from Nov 13 to 16.

Both film-makers and local actor Peter Yu, who acted in both films, attended the ceremony on Nov 15.

The other winner in this category was the Malaysian sports film Gold, starring Malaysian actor Jack Tan and directed by Malaysian film-maker Adrian Teh.

Both Wonderland and A Year Of No Significance are period films set in Singapore.

Set in the 1980s, Wonderland revolves around a lonely and illiterate man (Mark Lee) who asks his neighbour (Yu) to help him pen letters to his daughter (Xenia Tan) studying in America. Together, the men must come to terms with the secrets they hold about themselves and their families.

A Year Of No Significance follows the story a Chinese-educated architect (Yu) facing social changes in 1979.

“It was an honour to be amongst the best in Chinese cinema receiving this award,” Chai said in a press statement. “Totally unexpected and so grateful that the themes in Wonderland resonated with the audience at the festival.”

Peter Yu in A Year Of No Significance. PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT

Lee, who is currently filming in Malaysia, said: “So happy that this film was so well received by the China audience at the screening and at the same time, we won most anticipated Chinese language film too. What a great achievement for the whole team.”

The 56-year-old attended the movie’s special screening in Xiamen but had to miss the award ceremony due to filming commitments in Malaysia.

Yu said: “I am here representing two Singapore films and I cannot believe that both films were given the same award. Sharing the stage with both the directors is going to be one of the highlights of my career.”

“The staff thought there was a mistake when my name appeared twice in both films,” he told Shin Min Daily News. “When they realised it was really me, they said: ‘Looks like you’re a big hit in Singapore.’”

The Chinese-language film section featured 23 old and new movies from Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

Nine of the films were from Hong Kong, nine from Taiwan, one from Macau and four from Singapore and Malaysia.

The awards ceremony held on Nov 16 presented 20 accolades across various categories.

The Best Feature Film award went to Chinese legal drama Article 20, with lead actor Lei Jiayin, playing a middle-aged prosecutor, winning the Best Actor award.

The Best Director award went to Chen Kaige for the Chinese war film The Volunteers: To The War. Li Gengxi was named Best Actress for her role as a terminally ill girl in the romantic drama Viva La Vida.