Crash Landing On You and Vincenzo to get Hollywood remake

Instead of simply selling the remake rights, the Korean production company behind these shows, Studio Dragon, is partnering directly with US studios to co-produce these remakes, a move practically unheard of in the industry.

Remember Crash Landing On You, the K-Drama that had everyone swooning? Or the darkly comedic thrills of Vincenzo?

Get ready for Round 2 because these smash hits are getting the Hollywood treatment.

However, instead of simply selling the remake rights, the Korean production company behind these shows, Studio Dragon, is taking a stand.

They're partnering directly with US studios to co-produce these remakes, a move practically unheard of in the industry.

Typically, a remake involves selling off the rights and watching from afar as your story is reinterpreted.

This collaborative approach ensures that Studio Dragon retains creative input and benefits from the significantly higher production budgets of American television.

"Production costs for US series are much higher than production costs for K-dramas," NYTimes quoted a Studio Dragon representative as saying.

“In this regard, producing a series together with a US studio reaps great profits. For us, filming multiple episodes of a K-drama can be equally profitable as producing a single episode of a US series.”

The move also allows Studio Dragon to strategically address the increasingly saturated Korean television market by tapping into a global audience.

“We want to garner an international audience," they stated. "Exporting Korean dramas is one method, but we found creating and promoting them locally is often more effective.”

This ambitious plan extends beyond just Crash Landing On You and Vincenzo. Studio Dragon is already co-producing an adaptation of Korean novel The Plotters with Universal International Studios Productions.

“We are currently creating one a year – we aim to increase the number to three or four as the years go by,” said the Studio Dragon official.