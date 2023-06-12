Edmund Chen and Chen Xi aren't just father and son, they're also 'kopi buddies'

Edmund Chen and Chen Xi are not your regular father-and-son pair.

They’re also coffee buddies who bond over a variety of things – from art to exercise.

So given that the 32-year-old Chen Xi leaves for the UK in September to further his studies, naturally, he’s concerned his dad would have no one to “la kopi” with while he’s away.

The duo recently returned from a bonding trip to Taiwan. Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao upon their return, Chen Xi shared that the trip was actually a surprise that his father sprung on him after he returned from his trip to Japan in May.

Mother Xiang Yun, as well as the family’s youngest, Chen Yixin, 23, did not join them on the trip as they were busy with filming.

“We’ve talked about going on holiday together quite a number of times, but it never materialised. When I came back from Japan, my dad told me: ‘Let’s go to Taiwan.’ We have similar travelling styles, we both like nature, and gazing at scenery,” Chen Xi said.

“I’ve always liked spending time with my dad, and I’ve always accompanied him to drink coffee and exercise, there’s no topic that we can’t talk about.

“I’m already starting to worry about him, and our family. After I leave for England, there won’t be anyone to la kopi with him.”

Edmund, 62, couldn’t help but be touched by his son’s sentiments.

“He’s a very considerate child, who always worries about us. I saw a comment online, where someone wrote that they remembered seeing me carry my son as a child back in the day. Now he’s all grown up, which really gives me mixed emotions.

“After the (Taiwan) trip, I feel that Chen Xi is not just my son, he’s also my buddy now.”

Thankfully, the family won’t stay too long apart. Edmund, Xiang Yun and Yixin have already bought tickets to fly to the UK in December to visit Chen Xi.

And hey, there certainly is no shortage of cafes in the UK.