 Eligible to withdraw CPF, Zoe Tay, 55, flaunts swimsuit body on her socials, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Eligible to withdraw CPF, Zoe Tay, 55, flaunts swimsuit body on her socials

PHOTOS: ZOETAY10/INSTAGRAM
Ong Su Mann
May 23, 2023 05:45 pm

Fifty-five is the age when you can start to withdraw from your Central Provident Fund (CPF).

Veteran Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay turned 55 in January this year, which makes her eligible to make a withdrawal – not that she needs the cash, one presumes.

Instead, she posted photos of herself in a one-piece swimsuit frolicking on the beach on her social media on Saturday (May 20).

She wrote in the caption in Chinese: "Stay young at heart, be a simple person, enjoy the sunshine and warmth. That's how life should be."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10)

Less than a week earlier, the mother of three sons posted Mother's Day photos of her at the Black Pink concert in the National Stadium on May 14.

Who knew the once and always Queen of Caldecott is a Blink?

Perhaps that is how you stay young at heart.

