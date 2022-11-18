 Host Jimmy Fallon dispels Twitter hashtag rumour of his death, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Host Jimmy Fallon dispels Twitter hashtag rumour of his death

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon appeared on the late-night talk show on Wednesday to dispel rumours of his death.PHOTO: FALLONTONIGHT/TWITTER
Suzanne Sng
Nov 18, 2022 07:42 am

LOS ANGELES – The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon appeared alive and well on his show on Wednesday night, putting to rest Twitter rumours that he had died.

The hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon went viral on Tuesday, quickly becoming the second-highest trending hashtag.

Fallon, 48, opened the late-night talk show by singing with a gospel choir about his revival. He ended the song segment by saying he wouldn’t leave until his job on earth was finished.

The rumour appeared to have been started by a satirical tweet which paired the photo of another talk show host, James Corden, with the hashtag.

Chaos then erupted as otherTwitter users began posting #RIPJimmyFallon with photos of other comedians and hosts such as Steve Harvey and Jimmy Kimmel.

Fallon even appealed to Twitter’s controversial new owner Elon Musk for help, tweeting: “Elon, can you fix this?”

Musk replied: “Fix what?”, before adding: “Wait a second, how do we know you’re not an alien body snatcher pretending to be Jimmy!? Say something that only the real Jimmy would say…”

This is not the first time Fallon has been rumoured to be dead, as it also happened 10 years ago.

He joked that, at that time, everyone checked up on him. This time, however, it was dead silence from his friends and family.

“I didn’t hear anything from (Justin) Timberlake,” he said. “I expect flowers, tomorrow.”

He added: “I’m very healthy, have a lot to live for and have two little girls. I will live for a long time, so you don’t have to worry about me.”

televisionsocial mediaElon Musk