I don't want it back: Eleanor Lee tells hacker

The actress was only upset that the hacker had stolen all her short video clips.

Go ahead, take it. That was actress Eleanor Lee’s response to a hacker who locked her TikTok account for US$500 (S$680).

The hacker told her to ‘hit me with a price for it back”, according to a screenshot of the messages that Lee shared on her Instagram.

Lee, who is currently filming in China, wrote: “Now they are blackmailing me for money. It’s ok. I don’t want it back. Thank you.”

The 22-year-old told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that she went from being afraid to getting angry.

She was more upset that they had “stolen” all her short video works, but was relieved that she kept a backup.

Lee’s Tiktok page has since been deactivated.