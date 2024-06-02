Boy, 3, among those taken to hospital after CTE accident

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a car along CTE towards AYE at about 11.20am on June 1.

Three people, including a three-year-old boy, were taken to hospital after an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on June 1.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a car along the CTE towards Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at about 11.20am.

A 54-year-old male lorry passenger, a 38-year-old male car driver and his three-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital conscious.

A video of the accident posted on SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page shows a blue lorry travelling on the left-most lane, when a dark-coloured car filters in front of it.

The lorry’s brake lights come on and the vehicle veers to the right, resulting in a collision with a white car. The impact sends the lorry spinning to its left and crashing into some trees and a wall.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along CTE towards AYE before the Orchard Road exit at about the same time.

Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, while another person was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, SCDF said.

Another two more people were assessed for minor injuries by SCDF but they declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.