Jaime Xie dishes on the drama in Bling Empire Season 2

The highly anticipated second season of Bling Empire, the reality TV series that explores the glitz and glamour of uber-wealthy Asian Americans living in Los Angeles, has premiered on Netflix.

While fans of the show will likely remember Jaime Xie on season 1 as the fashionista who hardly crosshairs with her feuding co-stars, the Chinese-American heiress teases that she is about to shake things up with her second outing.

“I have a larger presence in season 2 than in season 1 because I was in town for most of the filming. This allowed me to be part of more conversations and share my opinions and thoughts on different topics,” Xie, 24, shares.

And though its original cast (Christine and Gabriel Chiu, Anna Shay, Kane Lim, Xie, Kevin Kreider, Kelly Mi Li, and Kim Lee) have all returned this season, viewers can also count on the addition of new cast members — Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Dorothy Wang and philanthropist Mimi Morris — to stir the pot as they get into their explosive on-screen drama.

Here, Xie shares her thoughts on Bling Empire season 2, who she considers her closest co-star, her favourite haute couture runway show this spring/summer, and more.

What can you tell us about Bling Empire season 2?

I would say people can expect fashion, drama, and lots of bling! I was more involved when we were filming this time so people will get to know me and my personality better.

Could you tell us how your role in Bling Empire has evolved from season 1 to season 2?

My fashion sense has evolved a bit since season 1 and I’m glad I get to bring viewers along in my fashion journey. You’ll be seeing many looks and pieces from purchases I made over the pandemic, which I didn’t get a chance to wear until we started filming season 2.

Could you tell us something interesting about your friend and latest castmate, Dorothy Wang?

Jaime Xie and Dorothy Wang in Bling Empire. PHOTO: NETFLIX

I didn’t know Dorothy prior to her joining the cast, but we became friends quickly through our mutual love of fashion, Erewhon, plus, we have similar vibes. Dorothy has a fun energy and the best one-liners I will never get tired of hearing. I really love how straightforward and honest she is and her no BS attitude because that’s just the kind of person I am. While sometimes her little jabs can be taken personally, I know she means well.

What was it like returning to in-person couture shows? Which show did you enjoy the most, and why?

I absolutely loved returning to in-person couture shows. Couture is always the most magical for me because the pieces are truly an art and beyond spectacular. Seeing couture in person always reminds me of why I love fashion so much.

My favourite show was Schiaparelli. Daniel Roseberry is a creative genius and I was so intrigued by every look! His pieces evoked a sense of surrealism while simultaneously coming off as effortless. Daniel really created something that no one else had ever done and I was honoured to be a guest at his show.

Who do you consider yourself closest to among the Bling Empire cast, and why?

I am closest to Anna because we have a very similar vibe and personality. We are both spontaneous, carefree, a little crazy, and love fashion. Anna and I hold many of the same values and principles our parents taught us. We were both raised with similar upbringings and I think that plays an important role in the person you become as you mature.

Jaime Xie and Anna Shay in Bling Empire. PHOTO: NETFLIX

One of the greatest gifts I had from being a part of filming this season was getting to know Anna and developing a true friendship with her. We are both straightforward and honest, but also love a little humour. It feels like I’ve known Anna for years even though I’ve only gotten to know her since last year. The way she cares and looks out for me also reminds me a lot of my own mother, so I like to call her my LA mom!

Who do you consider a rival in the cast and why?

I don’t like to think of anyone as a rival because I believe it’s important to focus on yourself and your own goals.

Tell us something funny that happened while filming season 2 that didn’t make the final cut.

I wish I could tell you, but I am not sure what made the final cut. We do not get to see the show before it airs, which may surprise some people. I would love to see a little preview, but unfortunately, that isn’t the case. We all wait with anticipation like the rest of the world!

Are there any upcoming projects/collaborations that you can share with our readers?

I am always doing a million things at once, but two of my passions are acting and modelling. I have been honing the craft so that when the opportunity comes along, I will feel confident in my abilities. I also have a big sweet tooth and as someone with a lot of food intolerances, it’s not easy finding delicious vegan and gluten-free desserts that fit my dietary restrictions. This opened up my mind to the idea of starting a vegan, gluten-free, refined-sugar-free, and adaptogenic, dessert company.

I want to provide healthy and delicious options for everyone to enjoy desserts every day, multiple times a day, without feeling gross and sluggish. There are always so many different ideas popping up in my head on any given day so I just try to just follow my passion and gut. But one thing’s for sure is that fashion will always be my number one!

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.