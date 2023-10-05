K-drama actor Lee Jong-suk charms fans with his winning personality

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk was in Singapore for his Dear. My With fan meeting on Oct 4 at the Esplanade Theatre.

Something about Singapore’s chilli crabs have gotten South Korean stars raving about them.

The crustacean dish was a must-have for King The Land actress Yoona when she was in town last Thursday. True Beauty actor Hwang In-youp reminisced about chilli crabs when he was in Singapore on Tuesday.

Then it was Lee Jong-suk’s turn to wax lyrical about the local delight at his Dear. My With fan meet on Wednesday night at the Esplanade Theatre.

The 34-year-old confessed through an interpreter that he could not resist the temptation.

“I tend not to eat before my shows, but I really had to have them. They were so delicious,” said Lee, much to the delight of his screaming fans.

The South Korean star was in Singapore as part of his Asia fan meeting tour that kicked off in Hong Kong on July 1 and moved on to Taipei, Jakarta, Dubai, Bangkok, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo. He will head to Macau and Ho Chi Minh City next.

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk was in Singapore for his Dear. My With fan meeting on Oct 4 at the Esplanade Theatre. PHOTO: JONGSUK0206 / INSTAGRAM

In Singapore, the evening started with Lee singing the ballad Come To Me, from his hit 2017 drama series While You Were Sleeping. But he could not hit the high notes at some parts. Flustered, Lee covered his face with his hands, smiled, and continued singing. His fans were ever-forgiving, cheering him on.

He later apologised, saying he was very “nervous”.

“It’s been seven years since I was here in Singapore. I didn’t want to make any mistakes, but I did. I’m so sorry,” said Lee.

The actor was last in town in 2016 for a fan event at the now-defunct MegaBox Convention Centre.

The self-conscious Lee might have begun on a wobbly note, but he quickly warmed up as he reflected on the cities he had visited for the fan meeting tour. When a photo of a shirtless Lee in a Dubai hotel pool – though only his bare chiselled back could be seen – was projected on the screen, shouts of “so sexy” ensued, much to Lee’s embarrassment.

The 1,000-plus fans who had gathered at the theatre relished every moment, especially when the actor flashed his pearly whites and made various heart signs.

Lee, who began his career in 2005 as a fashion model, is one of the most prolific K-drama actors of his generation. Since his breakout perfornance in the television series School 2013 (2012 to 2013), he had gone on to star in other popular TV dramas such as Pinocchio (2014 to 2015), W (2016), Romance Is A Bonus Book (2019), and Big Mouth (2022).

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk was in Singapore for his Dear. My With fan meeting on Oct 4 at the Esplanade Theatre. PHOTO: JONGSUK0206 / INSTAGRAM

The highlight of the night was when Lee played games with fans. One game called for Lee and a lucky fan to hold onto each other and stand with one foot on a piece of paper. Another had Lee perform a three-legged race with another audience member.

Despite Lee being winded from a skipping rope game, he pressed on, as fans encouraged him with shouts of “Oppa, fighting!”

In the second half of the show, he performed several “penalties” after failing to clear some missions, such as driving a remote-controlled car around obstacles and bouncing ping pong balls into a cup.

One penalty required him to dance to a K-pop song, and instantaneously, the hall erupted with chants of “IU, IU”. Lee had confirmed through his agency on Dec 31, 2022, that he was dating South Korean singer-actress IU.

Lee, looking bashful, told the crowd that he would choose another K-pop song and danced to girl group NewJeans’ hit song, Hype Boy.

For another penalty, Lee had to grant a fan’s wish. But the obliging actor decided instead to grant everyone’s wish – to be up close to him. He got off the stage and walked around the foyer stalls, shaking hands and taking selfies with fans seated at the aisle. To the people in the circle seats, he waved and gave them finger hearts.

Over the 2 1/2-hour fan meet, his down-to-earth charm and winning personality seemed unparalleled to fans – and converted non-fans.

Mr Jason Ting, 25, who was at the event with his photographer girlfriend, Ms Esther Tan, 23, did not know much about Lee. Mr Ting, who works in customer service, said he finally understood why Ms Tan admired Lee. “He is a really nice guy and is so personable.”

For Madam Fauziah Ibrahim, 65, getting to see Lee in person was “amazing”. The librarian has been following the actor’s career after watching I Hear Your Voice (2013). “I heard he’s a humble guy, and after tonight, I could see how genuine and likeable he is. And he’s so handsome,” she said, laughing.