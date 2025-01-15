Kopitime: Smoking corners at coffee shops will decrease over time

Smoking has been prohibited at all coffee shops since July 2006, except at designated smoking corners.

We thank Anakin for the letter There needs to be a blanket ban on smoking at coffee shops (7 Jan).

To further reduce the public’s exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke, the National Environment Agency has stopped accepting applications for new smoking corners in coffee shops since June 2017.

Existing smoking corners in retail food establishments, including coffee shops, will be phased out when the licences of the establishments are terminated or cancelled.

As of December 2024, there are fewer than 400 smoking corners at retail food establishments – down from the more than 1,000 smoking corners in June 2017.

The number of smoking corners will continue to decrease over time.

We urge smokers to be considerate and exercise social responsibility by refraining from lighting up at places where second-hand tobacco smoke can affect others around them.

Friendly and timely reminders from family, friends and other members of the community can help to reinforce the right social behaviour and norms, too.

Tony Teo

Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency