K-drama actors Woo Do-hwan and Jung Hae-in to meet fans in Singapore

Woo Do-hwan (left) will be at Ngee Ann City on Aug 23 while Jung Hae-in will be having a meet-and-greet session at Suntec Convention Centre on Oct 29.

Fans of Woo Do-hwan will have a chance to meet the South Korean hunk in person at a Lancome event.

The 31-year-old actor, who recently starred in Netflix’s action drama Bloodhounds, will be at Ngee Ann City’s Civic Plaza on Aug 23 to celebrate the French luxury cosmetics brand’s iconic Advanced Genifique Serum.

Ten fans will get an opportunity to get up close to Woo for a photo session, as well as take home a mini Lancome skincare kit and a Lancome bag.

The first 100 customers who purchase the Lancome Advanced Genifique Serum 115ml ($344) at the pop-up from 10.30am onwards will be eligible to enter a designated area, where 10 fans who answer a question on Woo correctly will be picked.

Woo’s claim to fame was the 2017 K-drama Mad Dog, where he won several Best New Actor awards for his portrayal of a genius conman. He also starred opposite K-idol Lee Min-ho in The King: Eternal Monarch (2020).

And for those who are fans of Jung Hae-in, mark your calendars as the 35-year-old actor will be having a meet-and-greet session on Oct 29 at Suntec Convention Centre, Hall 401-402.

Organised by streaming platform Viu, the fan meeting marks Jung’s 10th year in show business.

Tickets from $188 to $228 to Jung’s The 10th Season session go on sale from 10am on Tuesday via Sistic. Viu Premium subscribers can purchase tickets from 10am on Monday and enjoy a 10 per cent discount until 11.59pm on Friday.

Each ticket grants fans a goodbye session, group photos and autographed Polaroids and posters.

Jung is currently starring in the second season of Netflix’s D.P., where he plays a military policeman tasked with catching deserters. He was last in Singapore in December for the press conference of Connect, a Disney+ K-drama directed by Japanese film-maker Takashi Miike.