Tengah BTO site worker struck by concrete pump hose, dies

A 29-year-old construction worker died in hospital after he was struck in the chest by the hose of a concrete pump truck at the worksite of a Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Tengah on Jan 2.

It is the first workplace death to be reported in 2025, and comes after the number of work-related fatalities in the construction sector tripled to 15 in the second half of 2024, from five in the first half.

The incident happened at about 8.40pm on Jan 2 at the construction site for Plantation Edge I and II, which is bounded by Plantation Crescent and Plantation Close.

The worker from India was carrying out casting work when one of the outriggers of the concrete pump truck, which deposits concrete used in construction, punctured the concrete ground it was sitting on.

This caused the machine to tilt, and the pump hose to strike the worker, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which is investigating the incident.

Casting refers to a process used in the construction and building industry to create various parts and structures, such as those made out of concrete. Outriggers are retractable legs that extend out and away from a concrete pump truck to provide stability and prevent it from tipping over.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, HDB said the worker was taken to Gleneagles Hospital in Napier Road, where he died from his injuries.

Police said they were alerted at about 1.05am on Jan 3 to a hospital case in which a 29-year-old man died when seeking medical attention due to a work-related accident in Plantation Crescent.

Based on early investigations, no foul play is suspected.

The worker who died was employed by Keong Hong Construction, a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Keong Hong Holdings. The company was awarded a $293.7 million contract in January 2024 to build the 1,010-unit Plantation Edge I and II BTO project.

Keong Hong said the worker had been in the company’s employ since 2019, and it is in contact with his family and providing them with support, including financial.

The company said the worker received immediate medical attention after the accident. Operations at the Tengah worksite have since been halted temporarily, pending the outcome of investigations.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the company added. “We take worker safety very seriously, and while the investigation is in progress, we are reviewing our safety protocols and procedures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

HDB said it, together with the contractor, will provide all the support and help needed to the worker’s family.

The public housing agency added that it takes a serious view of the incident, and is working with the building contractor to assist in the investigations by the authorities.

“We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at our worksites,” it said.

MOM said that as a general safety measure, employers and contractors must ensure that the outriggers of machinery are extended fully and rest on a stable, level foundation, or on baseplates that have adequate strength to ensure stability during operations.

“There must be no compromises on workplace safety at all times,” it added.

According to its latest sustainability report, HDB recorded one death and 91 injuries at its construction sites in the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

These were caused primarily by the improper usage of tools, improper material handling, and unsafe work done at height.

Since 2023, the use of artificial intelligence and video analytics has been mandated for all new HDB housing projects to detect and alert safety supervisors to potentially high-risk situations at these worksites.