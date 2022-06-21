K-drama star Nam Joo-hyuk's agency denies school bullying accusations

Nam Joo-hyuk's agency refuted the bullying allegations in an official statement.

SEOUL - The agency of South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has denied bullying allegations made against him.

South Korean media The Days reported on Monday (June 20) that it has received a tip-off from a person who claimed to be Nam's classmate in middle school and high school.

The person claimed that Nam was part of a group of school bullies who had bullied him for six years.

Nam, 28, recently starred in the hit romantic drama Twenty Five Twenty One with actress Kim Tae-ri. The nostalgic series is a coming-of-age story partially set in 1998 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis.

Nam's agency Management Soop refuted the allegations in an official statement and said The Days did not check with them before running the story.

The agency added that it was planning to ask the news outlet to correct its report as it has damaged Nam's reputation.

Soop also said it was consulting lawyers on the issue and would take legal action against the reporter who wrote the story and the unnamed accuser.

Nam began his career as a fashion model in 2013 and landed his first major role in coming-of-age teen drama Who Are You: School 2015.

He has since starred in TV series such as The Bride Of Habaek (2017), The Light In Your Eyes (2019) and Start-Up (2020).