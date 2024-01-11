Fans swarm KL megamall to see Cha Eun-woo at Skechers store opening

Some devoted fans said they had camped out at the mall since 8am for a prime spot to catch their idol Cha Eun-woo.

Swarms of fans turned up to see South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo at the grand opening of Skechers’ 99th store at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 9.

Cha, the brand’s regional ambassador, showed up at Skechers’ first brand experience store at 5.30pm and was greeted by screams and cheers.

After cutting the ribbon to officially open the store, fans headed down to the megamall’s atrium for a dance and fashion show, in hopes of seeing their idol again.

Sure enough, when Cha appeared on stage at 7pm, the screams were deafening and fans could be heard shouting “oppa” from three storeys above.

Some devoted fans said they had camped out at the mall since 8am for a prime spot.

At a press conference before the store’s opening, Cha greeted local media with “apa khabar” (how are you in Malay) and expressed how happy he was to be back in Malaysia.

The last time he was in the country was in October 2019 for a fan-meeting concert.

The 26-year-old has appeared as a leading actor in Korean romance dramas and is also a member of the K-pop group Astro.

At the press conference, he hinted that his fans would be seeing him again “very soon” .

Coincidentally, the star’s agency Fantagio revealed on the same day that Cha will release his first solo album in the first half of 2024.

The Straits Times reported that Cha will unveil songs from the album at his first solo fan concert, 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.

The tour will start in Seoul on Feb 17 and will head to Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Japan. Singapore fans will be happy to know the tour will stop here as well on April 13. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Cha was in Singapore last year for the launch of Christian Dior’s La Collection Privee Dioriviera Fragrance in June and for French jeweller Chaumet’s pop-up boutique and lounge in September.