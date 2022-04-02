Late night show hosts pull off April Fools’ Day prank

US late night show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel surprised audiences and had them in stitches as they did a switch on Friday (April 1).

It was a massive prank for April Fools' Day.

Kimmel, 54, walked out at the studio in New York City to host The Tonight Show on NBC, while Fallon, 47, did the same in Hollywood, hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

Fallon made a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, shown on ABC. "As far as surprises you've seen on ABC this week, this one's a distant second."

Kimmel, meanwhile, introduced himself as Fallon on the Tonight Show set, saying, "It's freaky Friday tonight!"

When the two later convened over video chat, it was revealed that the plan, conceived all the way back in 2020, had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and released their 12th studio album Unlimited Love this week, served as the night's musical guests for both shows.

Watch videos of the shows here.