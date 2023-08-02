‘I can’t bear to be apart from my son’: Actress Fann Wong

“Fame and fortune/ How empty they can be?/ But when I hold you in my arms/ That's a-heaven to me” goes an old Elvis Presley song.

MediaCorp's "Ah Jie" Fann Wong could not embody these lyrics more with the career sacrifices she has made to be with her son, Zed.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News recently, she said, “As a mum, this isn’t considered a sacrifice. It’s a calling, a very important position.

“I didn’t go overseas (for work) because I can’t bear to be apart from my son, and because no one can replace the role of mother.

“Childhood is so short and I really cherish this time. (If) you miss it, your child’s already all grown up.”

Wong wants to cherish her son Zed's childhood. PHOTO: FANN WONG/INSTAGRAM

Wong had cut down on work projects to spend more time with Zed. With her husband, actor Christopher Lee, 52, busy in Taiwan, the couple made the decision to ensure that at least one parent would be in Singapore with him at all times.

Zed’s attachment to his mother is not hard to understand.

“(Zed) is a very caring child. When I cough, he’ll come over to hug me and show his concern, asking if I’m okay,” the 52-year-old said. “When my leg was injured, he'd help me massage it.”

Even Lee can’t compete with Zed in the attention department.

“When I said I was cold, Chris (who was beside me) didn’t react because he gets hot easily.

“But our son, who was in the dining room, heard it and immediately came over to switch off the fan,” said Wong with a laugh, adding that father and son proceeded to have a little squabble over the fan, with Lee switching it on and Zed switching it off.

The family will be spending National Day and Zed's birthday, which falls on the same day, together. PHOTO: FANN WONG/INSTAGRAM

Pastries could come a close second to parenting - she talked enthusiastically about her new creation, an ice kachang-inspired tart for National Day.

Wong, who owns online pastry shop Fanntasy Bakes, told Shin Min that she came up with the idea to base her “Memories” tart off ice kachang as it was her favourite childhood dessert.

The tart has a sable and almond sponge base, with gula melaka crémeux, rose Chantilly cream, and is filled with red bean puree, chendol jelly, almond bits and diced attap chee seeds.

She revealed how she would be spending the public holiday and Zed’s birthday (he turns nine on Aug 9 this year).

“He told his dad that he wanted to have a barbecue at home, and his dad is currently considering it,” said Wong.

She also revealed which new-generation Mediacorp star she has her eye on. She named Chantalle Ng as a “mini Ah Jie” as she is “popular, attractive and has an aura of a celebrity”.

As for the “mini Ah Ge” spot, she settled on Zhang Zetong, saying with a laugh that she would definitely support her husband’s Star Search disciple and eventual winner.