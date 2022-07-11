Metallica's TikTok clip with Stranger Things' Eddie Munson goes viral

The clip featured side-by-side footage of Metallica and Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, rocking out in the Hellfire Club tee.

LOS ANGELES - Heavy metal band Metallica has gone viral on TikTok with a "duet" of its song Master Of Puppets over the weekend, due to its Stranger Things connection.

In the season finale of the hit Netflix series, a character named Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) plays the guitar riff of the band's 1986 song to distract the demons in a climatic scene.

In the TikTok clip uploaded last Friday (July 8), Metallica's James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo perform the song with the caption: "Eddie, this is for you."

The clip featured side-by-side footage of them rocking out in the Hellfire Club tees from the show and scenes from the current fourth season.

Over the weekend, the one-minute clip amassed more than 8 million views.

Earlier last week, the American band, which formed in 1981 and is still touring, wrote on Instagram:: "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

Stranger Things' creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, also revived another song, Running Up That Hill, released by British pop singer Kate Bush in 1985.

It charted as the most-streamed song in the world in early June and an estimate by Fortune.com claims that she made US$2.3 million (S$3.2 million) from streaming royalties.