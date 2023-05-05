Shane Pow finally gets top billing in new Channel 8 drama

While local actor Shane Pow has had plenty of meaty roles in Mediacorp productions such as Love At First Bite (2022) and Silent Walls (2023), his new project marks the first time he is getting top billing in a major Channel 8 drama.

Family Ties, about three siblings not related by blood, is now airing on weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8 and on meWatch. In it, Pow plays Chen Boyang, a playboy and divorcee who co-parents his young child with his former wife (Ya Hui). The drama also stars Jeffrey Xu and Denise Camillia Tan as his siblings.

Pow is grateful to Mediacorp for giving him opportunities once more. The 32-year-old’s contract as a full-time artiste with the broadcaster was terminated in 2021, after he was convicted of drink driving that year. He was jailed for five weeks and fined and disqualified from driving for five years. He is now managed by LNX Global, veteran local actor Li Nanxing’s artiste management agency.

Pow says: “After I lost my job, there was a lot of uncertainty. It was my first full-time job that I had been doing for 10 years. It was all I knew, but I had to start over. There were so many question marks, and I wondered if I would have to find a new job. But I really love acting, it is a passion turned profession for me.”

Even when his termination was fresh, Pow never had a “broken relationship” with Mediacorp. Colleagues, managers and bosses at the company sent him encouraging messages and checked in on him, he says.

And he has only praise for his former employer. “They gave me my career and everything I had for 10 years. I’m very thankful that they believe in me enough to welcome me back in another capacity, and are giving me chances to work with them again,” he says.

Family Ties gave Pow a chance to try his hand again at being an on-screen dad.

He played one in long-form drama The Heartland Hero (2021), which was still in production at the time of his termination. He appeared in 30 episodes of the 130-part series and was replaced by local actor James Seah for the remaining episodes.

Getting into his “dad vibes“ was not too difficult with the help of child actress Ivory Chia, who plays his daughter.

He says: “She’s only six and she’s really cute, but she’s also very mature and well prepared every time she comes onto the set... I think she sees me like someone between a big brother and a father. She plays games with me and tells me about school, so we have a really natural relationship.”

While he may have a former wife and a child in Family Ties, Pow is single in real life. When asked about his previous relationship with local radio DJ-host Kimberly Wang, whom he went public with in 2016, Pow declined to say more and adds that he is now focused on his career.

Shane Pow with child actress Ivory Chia, who plays his daughter in Family Ties. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

However, his TV alter ego is a big flirt and womaniser. At one point, he is accused of workplace sexual harassment. Having had his mistakes laid out in the public eye before, Pow admits that the fear of getting cancelled is real.

“In this day and age, everybody has to be mindful about how they behave, especially public figures. With social media, news travels so fast. In the 1980s, if what you do does not get reported (in the media), not many people will know about it. But now, everyone has a camera (on their phone).”

Family Ties airs on weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8. It is also available on meWatch.