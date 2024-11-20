73 under probe for suspected illegal horse betting activities

Seventy men and three women, aged between 52 and 93, are being investigated for their suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven Police Land Divisions conducted island-wide operations between Oct 30 and Nov 10 at multiple locations including Banda Street, Telok Blangah Crescent, Smith Street, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

A total of 73 persons are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities. Cash amounting to more than $43,000, mobile phones and horse-betting paraphernalia were seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 73 persons are believed to have been involved in various roles such as illegal bookmakers, runners and punters.

This is the first major operation against illegal horse betting activities following the closure of Singapore Turf Club on Oct 5.

Singapore Pools is the only legalised sports, lottery and horse-betting operator in Singapore.

Members of the public can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6-668-668 if they wish to seek help for gambling addiction.

Anyone who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Operators of an unlawful betting operation can be fined up to $500,000 and jailed up to seven years. Agents can be fined up to $200,000 and jailed up to five years.