Star Awards 2023: The 7 most eye-popping looks on the red carpet

When it came to local entertainment’s most glamorous night, the stars decided to paint it black.

With the Star Awards returning to Marina Bay Sands after 10 years on Sunday night, we were expecting many to raise the fashion stakes on the red carpet.

But most stars, from Rebecca Lim, Felicia Chin and Ya Hui to Pierre Png, Shaun Chen and even Elvin “Bandung” Ng, decided to play it safe – which is why these seven style outliers deserve special mention, for better or worse.

1. Chantalle Ng

Chantalle Ng’s raggedy silver dress from Denise Chong Adornments is tragically shredded and slashed across the waist, hips and legs. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Another poor celebrity made it to the red carpet despite being attacked by a wild animal en route. Ng may have emerged in one piece, but we cannot say the same about her raggedy silver dress from Denise Chong Adornments, tragically shredded and slashed across the waist, hips and legs. Security measures really need to be improved.

2. Jesseca Liu

Jesseca Liu’s optical illusion. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

In a sea of endless black, Liu’s outfit at least had some interesting elements going for it. Illusion mesh is tricky business, but this one is so well-fitted and matched her skin tone so seamlessly, it appeared as if she was wearing separates (it is actually a one-piece). If only she got rid of the monstrous organza bustle.

3. Ann Kok

Ann Kok (centre) in a pretty Grecian gown, with Yao Wenlong (left) and Ben Yeo. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Goddess then, and goddess now. A slinky, prettily-pleated metallic emerald green Grecian gown is always an easy winner.

4. Xiang Yun

Xiang Yun is unmissable on the Star Awards 2023 Walk Of Fame. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

There is a reason why the fluorescent yellow highlighter was a must-have during our student days. Likewise, the veteran thespian refuses to be ignored. It is truly hard to forget someone swathed in a colour that screams “Look at me!”, especially when you have gone half blind doing just that. But seriously, this is a glow up for the OG Ah Jie.

5. Zoe Tay

A florid Zoe Tay (left) with Qi Yuwu. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Speaking of Ah Jies, we don’t think it is coming up roses for the Queen of Mediacorp’s red Oscar de la Renta frock. The sleek hair and make-up are on point And yes, there is opulence and drama in the floral applique and gathered ballgown skirt. We just prefer seeing Tay in something less fussy, less covered up and less resembling Grandma’s sofa.

6. Bonnie Loo

Does Bonnie Loo’s dress make the cut? ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Going on a pre-show diet for two weeks was how most of the stars reportedly prepared for the big day. That was until Loo swooped in and told everyone to hold her beer. This is less of a gown than a piece of fabric slit up-and-down-to-there. Not sure how much liquid she subsisted on to pull off this big reveal, but she certainly got the exposure she needed.

7. Edwin Goh

Edwin Goh actually hand-made this black crochet vest embellished with red beads. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

A s

ee-through singlet at the Star Awards? We are still on the fence whether such under-dressing was an act of bravura, or happy hour started real early. Then again, if you witnessed how his peers were melting in the heat in their three-piece suits, can you blame him? Goh actually hand-made this black crochet vest embellished with red beads. Considering how “crafty” he is, upcycling is likely in this history-making apparel’s near future.